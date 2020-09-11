Fire at Wake Forest senior living facility closes portion of Main St.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a fire at a senior living center Thursday night.The fire at The Lodge, 1151 S. Main St., closed a portion of South Main Street/US-1A from Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/NC98 to Cimarron Parkway.The fire was confined to one room.There were no serious injuries and no one needed hospitalizationApproximately six to nine rooms were affected by smoke. Those residents will be relocated, while all others have been allowed to return to their rooms.The cause of the fire is under investigation.