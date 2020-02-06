The Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour coming to Charlotte in July

You can't always get what you want, but fans of The Rolling Stones in the Carolinas will get a treat this summer.The Rolling Stones are coming to North Carolina.The legendary rock band's 'No Filter' tour is coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday, July 1. The stop in the Queen City is part of a 15-city tour.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.The tour kicks off on May 8 in San Diego and continues through July 9 in Atlanta.The 'Stones' played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh in 2015. They also played at Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium in 2005.