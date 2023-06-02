Match between West Ham-Dallas at The Soccer Tournament in Cary suspended due to alleged racial slur

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Soccer Tournament officials suspended a match between West Ham United and Dallas United Wednesday evening following allegations of a racial slur.
The match ended abruptly after a player from West Ham United accused a player from Dallas United of using a racial slur.
TST posted on social media that the match was suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.
Dallas United issued a statement on its Twitter saying:
"Dallas United has launched an internal investigation into the allegations made by our opponent. We will issue a statement in the near future. We are cooperating fully with @TST7v7 and their investigation in the interim."
--Featured video is from previous report--
