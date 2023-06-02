From June 1-4, thousands of soccer players and fans from around the world will gather at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary to see who takes the $1 million prize in a first-of-its-kind soccer event, The Soccer Tournament.

Match between West Ham-Dallas at The Soccer Tournament in Cary suspended due to alleged racial slur

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Soccer Tournament officials suspended a match between West Ham United and Dallas United Wednesday evening following allegations of a racial slur.

The match ended abruptly after a player from West Ham United accused a player from Dallas United of using a racial slur.

TST posted on social media that the match was suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.

Dallas United issued a statement on its Twitter saying:

"Dallas United has launched an internal investigation into the allegations made by our opponent. We will issue a statement in the near future. We are cooperating fully with @TST7v7 and their investigation in the interim."

