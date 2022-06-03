Cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' talks about new Disney Channel series

Heroes and villains unite for #UltraVioletBlackScorpion and #TheVillainsOfValleyView 🦸 Catch both premieres this Friday from 8p! #WatchOnDisneyChannel pic.twitter.com/d9gea9t8OU — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) June 1, 2022

NEW YORK -- They may seem like your average family next door, but really, they are a family of supervillains hiding out and doing their best to seem normal.That, of course, doesn't always go to plan.The new Disney Channel Series "The Villains of Valley View" features teenage supervillain Havoc, played by Isabella Pappas. When she stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc - going incognito as "Amy" - must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.The cast of the show said that they would love to try out each other's superpowers. See which ones they'd pick in the video below: