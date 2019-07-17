Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes due in court

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is due in federal court in San Jose.

Holmes, along with Theranos' former President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, are facing fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly misleading investors in the blood-testing start-up.

Prosecutors say Holmes lied when claiming Theranos technology required just a few drops of blood to test for several diseases and at a fraction of the cost of existing lab tests. Holmes is accused of engaging in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors and a separate scheme to defraud patients and doctors, according to the indictment.

Holmes could face 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count of wire fraud and for each conspiracy count if she's convicted.

Both Holmes and Balwani have both pleaded "not guilty."

In June a federal judge in San Jose set a trila day for August 4, 2020 for Holmes and Balwani. The trial is expected to last for three months.
