These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest

Capital Boulevard at Agora Drive/Wake Union Church Road

Capital Boulevard at South Main Street/Falls of Neuse Road

Capital Boulevard at Burlington Mills Road

The town of @WakeForest_NC says the intersection of Capital Blvd & Burlington Mills Rd is one of the most dangerous intersections in town with 46 accidents last year. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JOk3fwd1eE — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 13, 2018

Wake Forest police recently announced the most 'high-risk' intersections within town limits.They include:According to statistics from town officials, these three intersections have had a combined 152 accidents during the 2017-2018 fiscal year, with Capital/Agora/Wake Union Church leading the way at 55 accidents. Followed by 51 at the South Main Street/Falls of Neuse intersection, and 41 where Capital intersects with Burlington Mills Road.Town officials said speeding, drivers not paying attention, and distracted driving are the leading contributors in accidents within the past year.NCDOT work on Capital Boulevard is in the works but may not come soon enough as residents and business owners."That's going to be a fix down the line," said Scott Garrett, who runs Choice Pool & Spa. "The problem is traffic is going to get greater than that at a quicker rate...it's still not enough."Part of the problem, per Garrett, is that drivers heading southbound on Capital Boulevard who want to make a U-turn aren't told to yield to drivers turning right on Capital from Burlington Mills Road. When drivers on Burlington Mills are caught behind a line of cars, Garrett said people will use his parking lot as a cut through."(Drivers) will come through here at 30 miles an hour," Garrett said. "It's always dangerous."Wake Forest police plan to have officers patrol the high-risk intersections with the goal of cracking down on traffic infractions.The last reported death at these intersections was one in March 2016 along Capital Boulevard just south of Burlington Mills Road.