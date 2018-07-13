These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Forest police recently announced the most 'high-risk' intersections within town limits. (WTVD)

By
Wake Forest police recently announced the most 'high-risk' intersections within town limits.

They include:
  • Capital Boulevard at Agora Drive/Wake Union Church Road
  • Capital Boulevard at South Main Street/Falls of Neuse Road
  • Capital Boulevard at Burlington Mills Road




According to statistics from town officials, these three intersections have had a combined 152 accidents during the 2017-2018 fiscal year, with Capital/Agora/Wake Union Church leading the way at 55 accidents. Followed by 51 at the South Main Street/Falls of Neuse intersection, and 41 where Capital intersects with Burlington Mills Road.

Town officials said speeding, drivers not paying attention, and distracted driving are the leading contributors in accidents within the past year.

NCDOT work on Capital Boulevard is in the works but may not come soon enough as residents and business owners.

"That's going to be a fix down the line," said Scott Garrett, who runs Choice Pool & Spa. "The problem is traffic is going to get greater than that at a quicker rate...it's still not enough."

Part of the problem, per Garrett, is that drivers heading southbound on Capital Boulevard who want to make a U-turn aren't told to yield to drivers turning right on Capital from Burlington Mills Road. When drivers on Burlington Mills are caught behind a line of cars, Garrett said people will use his parking lot as a cut through.

"(Drivers) will come through here at 30 miles an hour," Garrett said. "It's always dangerous."

Wake Forest police plan to have officers patrol the high-risk intersections with the goal of cracking down on traffic infractions.

The last reported death at these intersections was one in March 2016 along Capital Boulevard just south of Burlington Mills Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentcrashtraffic accidenttrafficWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Show More
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
More News