A man trying to steal a bicycle was caught red-handed.
Why was he nabbed so quickly? Because he was trying to take the bike from outside a police station.
Surveillance video has been released of the incident in Oregon last week.
A suspect begins to try to unlock a bicycle from the bike rack right outside the building when an officer walks out and catches him red handed.
The officer pointed a Taser at the man before taking him into custody.
Related Topics:
theftarrestpoliceu.s. & world
theftarrestpoliceu.s. & world