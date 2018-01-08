Thief dumps $1.3 million vodka bottle at construction site

Authorities say the thief who stole the world's most expensive bottle of vodka threw out the most expensive part. (KTRK)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
The world's most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen, only to be found empty at a construction site.

Police in Copenhagen said the gaudy bottle was stolen from a bar and is worth $1.3 million.

The gold and silver bottle features a diamond-encrusted cap, but somehow, the thief missed these embellishments completely.

Authorities said the thief appears to have consumed all the vodka and then left the most valuable part at a job site.

The bottle wasn't broken, so the owner said he plans to just refill it.
