Thief identified by shoes left behind at Chatham County crime scene, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 21-year-old man is behind bars after officials said they used his shoes to connect him to a crime.

CHATHAM CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
A thief who stole a pair of shoes was identified because he left behind his old shoes, according to Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they received a report in September that a home had been broken into on NC Highway 751.

The only thing that appeared to be missing from the home was a pair of shoes valued at $150. However, a pair of used shoes had been left in the place of the stolen shoes.

The homeowner recognized the shoes as ones that possibly belonged to Leon Kentrell Council IV of Durham, a former roommate of the victim.

Deputies said Council was contacted, but he refused to return the shoes.

Council was arrested in January and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny for the crime that happened He was jailed on a $10,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thefthome invasionchatham county newsChatham County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He's good, he's good:' Missing Craven County 3-year-old found alive
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Uber ride takes terrifying turn for woman as Raleigh police arrest driver
FAA: "Sick leave" leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
UNC System announces top 3 criteria for Folt replacement
Walmart increases truck drivers' pay to nearly $90K
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Couple accused of stealing $185K from uncle who had stroke
Show More
Boy becomes second 10-year-old to bowl perfect game
Arby's customers in NC affected by data breach can get up to $5K
Chris Brown files lawsuit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Papa John's to give $500K to historically black college in Greensboro
DNA kit leads Vermont woman to birth mother after 69 years
More News