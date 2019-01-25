A thief who stole a pair of shoes was identified because he left behind his old shoes, according to Chatham County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said they received a report in September that a home had been broken into on NC Highway 751.The only thing that appeared to be missing from the home was a pair of shoes valued at $150. However, a pair of used shoes had been left in the place of the stolen shoes.The homeowner recognized the shoes as ones that possibly belonged to Leon Kentrell Council IV of Durham, a former roommate of the victim.Deputies said Council was contacted, but he refused to return the shoes.Council was arrested in January and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny for the crime that happened He was jailed on a $10,000 bond.