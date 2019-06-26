stolen wheelchair

'It's so inhumane': Thief steals 5-year-old boy's wheelchair from family van

HOUSTON, Texas -- A distraught mother is searching for answers after someone stole her disabled child's wheelchair from her van.

Krystal Gonzales said she was walking outside her home Tuesday morning when she noticed all the doors to her van were open.

When she walked around back and noticed the trunk was also open, she noticed her son's wheelchair was missing.

She's pleading with whoever took it to bring it back, and said her son relies on the wheelchair to get around.

"He can't go anywhere without it," said Gonzales.

Surveillance video from her home captured the thief getting into the van around 5 a.m.

Gonzales called police, who showed up quickly.

Her 5-year-old son, Christian, has a brain condition that keeps him immobile.

Without his wheelchair, she said it's hard to take him around.

"That's my son's way of getting by, going to and from places," she said.

Gonzales said the custom wheelchair is worth around $6,000.

The family was trying to save money to build a ramp for their home but now said this is going to set them back.

"They're pigs," she said. "They're disgusting to me. I mean, it's so inhumane. All of these things for a child, and you have no regard for anybody's personal property."

Gonzales hopes somebody knows who took her son's wheelchair so she can get it back.

She said she's not interested in pressing charges if someone can return it.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for the child asking the community for their help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmotherhooddisabilitystolen wheelchaircaught on tapedisability issuescaught on videochild carecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOLEN WHEELCHAIR
Girl born without legs gets big Christmas surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
Substitute fired for filming porn at Texas high school, officials say
US military says 2 service members killed in Afghanistan
Cary dog reaches final round for 'hero dog' award for work in war zones
Mixed reactions on using sales tax to pay for Downtown South project
Show More
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
House passes $4.5B bill to care for migrant families
832 pounds of sausage made in Alamance County recalled
'A game-changer:' $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
More TOP STORIES News