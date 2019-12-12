Thieves charge $5,000 after smash and grab theft at Dorothea Dix dog park

Alyson Huling tells ABC11 that the back window of her car was smashed while she was at the popular dog park at Dix.
In a report filed with the Raleigh Police Department, Huling says the crime happened on Dec. 10 between 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The thieves got away with her purse, four credit cards, a debit card and a small amount of cash.
Huling says the thieves charged $5,000 on her credit cards before she canceled them.
"Lesson learned. I should obviously keep my purse somewhere else, but we come out and see people all the time. I'm assuming it wasn't someone from the dog park because I feel very close to a bunch of these people," Huling told ABC11. "It felt like someone was in my personal space and then I had to get in my car and somebody had been there five minutes prior and it was a little freaky."
Huling says she will return to the dog park with her German Shepherd, Burton, but she will not leave behind her purse in the car.
A woman’s car was broken into while she was walking her dog at @DixPark. Tonight she’s warning others to be cautious before heading out here or to any place like it. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7Op6Mm5Mgz— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 12, 2019
The Raleigh Police Department offers these tips: