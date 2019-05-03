Thieves rip off car dealership stealing thousands in tires

It happened in the dark of night. Thieves stole $120,000 in tires and rims from a Louisiana car dealership.

Slidell, LOUISIANA (WTVD) -- It happened in the dark of night. Thieves stole $120,000 in tires and rims from a Louisiana car dealership.

The suspects left dozens of brand new cars sitting on wooden blocks.

Lug nuts were left scattered on the ground around the tireless vehicles.

Police said two men were caught on a security camera at Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell, Louisiana.

They loaded the stolen goods onto a U-Haul truck and drove away.

The dealership is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
