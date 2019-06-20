Thieves steal nearly $20K in electronics from Wake Forest Walmart, lead officers on high speed chase

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are investigating after two people reportedly robbed a Wake Forest Walmart and led officers and deputies on a high-speed chase.

It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the Walmart on South Main Street.



Authorities said two people entered the store, stole $19,899 worth of electronics and fled the scene in a Dodge Journey.

Multiple law enforcement units including highway patrol were involved in the chase which ended at the Fairfield Inn in Morrisville.

At one point, the pair was driving the wrong way down Interstate 40.

Officials said they used the stolen equipment to track the car.

A K-9 was able to locate a bag containing the stolen goods outside of the old Morrisville Outlet Center.

The thieves put the stolen items in this bag. A police K-9 found it outside of the old Morrisville Outlet Center



Police said the pair stole 24 smartphones (including 12 iPhones and 12 Samsung Galaxy Phones), two iPad Airs, one iPad 6th Generation and four Apple Watches.

Officials took 26-year-old Deshon Khayre McClain, of Durham, into custody.

He's been charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felony conspiracy to possess stolen property.

A search is underway for the second suspect, who escaped by running away.

Surveillance image of the second suspect



Those who recognize the person or know any information about the incident should contact Wake Forest police at (919) 554-6150.
