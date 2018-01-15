Two thieves steal five French Bulldogs worth $30,000 in one minute

Families said their hearts are broken after thieves got away with their French Bulldogs. (KTRK)

TEMPE, Arizona --
Families were left heartbroken in Arizona after learning two thieves got away with five French Bulldogs in less than a minute.

The theft happened on Friday at Animal Kingdom, a mall pet store in Tempe.

Linda Nofer, the shop's owner, told KNXV-TV the thieves stuffed the dogs into a trash bin before dragging them out of the store.

"The fact that they were only in here for one minute," Nofer said. "They knew exactly what they were going for and those are a very, very expensive breed of dog."

One of the puppies, Goat, belonged to the Kriaris family and was due to go home next week.

Goat was being cared for after an infection, getting proper treatment with plans to join the family in just days.

Gwen, another puppy, was also about to go to her forever home, and in time for owner Piper Peraza's birthday.

Now the little girl is heartbroken and left to wonder if she'll ever see the Frenchie again.

"I'm hanging in there," Piper said, through tears.

The families say they want the thieves to do the right thing and turn the puppies in, or drop them off somewhere safe.

The store says the puppies have microchips, and anybody who scans the chips will be able to see the dogs were stolen.

In all, the five puppies are worth $30,000 combined.
