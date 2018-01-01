Search on for thieves who targeted Raleigh homes over holiday weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighboring homes were targeted in south Raleigh during the holiday weekend.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after thieves broke into homes during the holiday weekend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened Saturday night on Cupola Drive in south Raleigh's Renaissance Park neighborhood.



The Smelik family was out of town to ring in 2018, but rushed home when a neighbor called Sunday morning, telling them their home had been broken into and police were on the way.

Andy Smelik said thieves popped off the cover to their electrical box and tried cutting the wire to their security alarm; they clipped the cable cord instead, but were still able to break the back window and get inside undetected.

Thieves broke the back window of the Smelik family home.



Thieves also broke into the home next door where shattered glass and a boarded-up back door could still be seen Monday. Fortunately, no one there was home at the time either.

Smelik said that though his wife's jewelry, some blank checks, and loose change was stolen, what's most disturbing is that whoever did it knew exactly who was home and who wasn't.

"That's the scary part," he said. "We're thankful that we were gone because that confrontation of being here is like - what would've, and could've happened - there's no telling."

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inhome invasiontheftraleigh newswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News