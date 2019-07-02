Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4

Thieves are targeting local fireworks tents throughout Fayetteville ahead of July 4.The owners of TNT Fireworks in Fayetteville sent their employees a mass text warning about the crime alert.Business has been booming at TNT tents, mostly with customers looking to buy fireworks for the 4th, but also with crooks looking to steal, managers say."You know people come by here, coming in with carloads of people just looking around and leaving," manager Lisa Miller said.Miller says that group at her Skibo location might be the same ones behind a heist at their Raeford/Gillis Hill Road spot on Sunday night.A clerk was inside the tent when management says someone broke through the wiring and started ransacking the tables."He was just shoving it out and the car was sitting at the curb," said manager Bonnie Jackson.That scary encounter sparked both the Raeford and Skibo Road locations to lock up and increase security."We installed the cameras and have of course put up surveillance on site," said Jackson.Fayetteville police are looking into the theft.The owners believe the crooks are reselling the fireworks for cash.