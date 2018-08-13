This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read

So don't worry! We've got you covered.
Here are today's top headlines:
Local
Woman injured during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Durham police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.
Fayetteville man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing grandfather
Fayetteville poice are investigating after a 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 72-year-old grandfather to death.
Suspect charged after rear-ending, killing Creedmoor pastor
Dr. Marc Tilley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church died after a large truck rear-ended him and his wife while they were stopped at a stop sign.
Weather
Most areas will see a hot and sunny day with a chance of scattered showers.
National
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Investigators worked to find out how a "suicidal" airline employee, who was identified as Richard Russell, stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jets that were quickly scrambled to intercept the aircraft.
Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September
The rival Koreas announced Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang sometime in September, while their envoys also discussed Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament efforts and international sanctions.