This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at the top headlines you need to know before heading out the door!

We get it; you're busy! You don't have time to scroll through countless stories to find the latest local and national news before heading out of the door.

So don't worry! We've got you covered.

Here are today's top headlines:

Local

Woman injured during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station

Durham police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

Fayetteville man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing grandfather

Fayetteville poice are investigating after a 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 72-year-old grandfather to death.

Suspect charged after rear-ending, killing Creedmoor pastor

Dr. Marc Tilley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church died after a large truck rear-ended him and his wife while they were stopped at a stop sign.

Weather

Most areas will see a hot and sunny day with a chance of scattered showers.

National

Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane

Investigators worked to find out how a "suicidal" airline employee, who was identified as Richard Russell, stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jets that were quickly scrambled to intercept the aircraft.

Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September

The rival Koreas announced Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang sometime in September, while their envoys also discussed Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament efforts and international sanctions.

5 major headlines to start the week
Before you begin your week have a look back at the top stories of the weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrimeentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
5 former NC governors fight back against 2 amendments
Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September
Fayetteville man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
Show More
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Durham police looking for car that drove through overnight checkpoint
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County
More News