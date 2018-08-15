We get it; you're busy! You don't have time to scroll through countless stories to find the latest local and national news before heading out of the door.
Local
Capital Boulevard shuts down after Wake County deputies find unconscious woman in roady
Deputies are investigating after they found an unconscious woman lying on Capital Boulevard.
DA investigates incident outside Warsaw Waffle House
A district attorney (DA) is now investigating whether a police officer used excessive force on a 22-year-old man outside of a Warsaw Waffle House.
The incident happened back in May.
Anthony Wall had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.
From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs - the whole thing caught on camera.
The DA said he will review the report, videos, and other evidence and take the necessary steps.
WCPSS shares new security upgrades ahead of new school year
Officials have spent the last year upgrading the security infrastructure in Wake County schools.
Now, every school in Wake County has security cameras and an entry buzzer system in place for the start of the new school year.
Weather
It's going to be a sunny day for most but Big Weather says rain chances will increase this weekend.
National
37 dead: Rescuers comb concrete and steel after highway bridge collapse
Rescuers in Italy searched on Wednesday for a second day through tons of broken concrete and twisted steel for any more survivors and bodies after the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa which killed at least 37 people.
