This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye

EMBED </>More Videos

Aaden Valdez of Colorado created a fireworks safety tips coloring book and is giving away 1,500 pairs of safety glasses after his Fourth of July accident last year. (KRDO)

PUEBLO, Colo. --
A Colorado teen is sharing his Fourth of July warning story after an accident with fireworks caused him to lose part of his hand and an eye.

Aaden Valdez was enjoying his neighborhood's Independence Day block party last year when the night took a turn for the worst.

"I had the firework in my hand right here and the next thing I remember a bright flash went off, my ears were ringing," he told KRDO. "I had no clue what was going on. I couldn't see."

The explosion caused Valdez to lose an eye and all but one of his fingers on his left hand. He underwent four surgeries because of the firework.

Valdez hopes to use his story as a cautionary tale for firework safety. He raised funds to create a fireworks safety tips coloring book and is giving away 1,500 pairs of safety glasses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
july fourthfireworksaccidentfire safety
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News