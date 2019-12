LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at Western Harnett High School will have to go through metal detectors when they come to campus Wednesday morning after someone made a threat toward the school.Harnett County Sheriff's Office learned of a "threat of violence" and put increased security measures in place. A Facebook post from the school said it would operate as normal for Wednesday, but students' "personal belongings will be searched" in addition to the metal detectors.The post reads "Harnett County Schools Administration takes these threats very seriously and will prosecute at the highest extent of the law."