durham explosion

Three months after Durham explosion, cleanup not complete

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The drive along North Duke Street past the ruins left by April's sudden gas explosion is still eerie. But one day before the three-month anniversary of the blast, crews are working to clear some of the damage.

ABC11 cameras recorded activity inside what's left of a grange that once housed expensive sports cars. The people inside, identified by workers as the garage owners, did not want to be interviewed and they instructed crews to say nothing to us.

But a man who traveled to Durham from Orlando when his daughter, a Duke student who lives across the street from the ruins, sent him photos of the damage, shared his thoughts about what he saw.

Full coverage of the downtown Durham gas explosion

"She's still a little bit stressed because of what happened," Ray Lopez said, "and what happened to the owner (of the Kaffeinate coffee shop). They knew the owner pretty well. To see it in person, like, wow. It's incredible."

Her apartment windows, shattered by the blast, are replaced temporarily by Plexiglas. And though the shockwaves spared his loved ones, Lopez said, "They're devastated. But life has to go on."

Lopez said his daughter would have visited the coffee shop that day, but a veterinarian visit kept her away. Now his family and many others are thinking about the lives lost here as the grim anniversary approaches.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamgas leakdurham explosion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Durham has 'emergency need' for blood donations after explosion
Financial help available for Durham gas explosion victims
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather in Warren Co., sheriff says
263 animals removed from Cary home, investigation underway
Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 66
SBI investigating whether state troopers padded tickets to drivers
Chance for tropical formation in Gulf increases to 80 percent
Troubleshooter helps Raleigh woman prove she's not dead
Farmers turn to renting pollinators as bee population declines
Show More
Fayetteville drivers raise concerns over 'rough' railroad crossing
Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver
Woman who encouraged boyfriend to kill himself files appeal
2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam on UNC campus
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News