Three shot at Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were shot Wednesday night at Midtown Crossing in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds at the Midtown Crossing apartment complex.



The victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

An eyewitness told ABC11 she heard several shots fired.

"I was sitting in my apartment and I started hearing like gunshots," said Carla Koehler. "Sounded like fireworks. But then I came out on my patio and started hearing somebody screaming 'help, help.'"



Police have not updated the conditions of the victims.

Several hours after the shooting, police continued to investigate the crime scene.



Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

EMBED More News Videos

Three men were found shot at a north Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh policegun violenceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News