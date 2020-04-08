Coronavirus

Cary nonprofit Thrift2Gift offering $5 bag of children's clothing to help parents during COVID-19 crisis

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christian based nonprofit Thrift2Gift in Cary has gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Store owner George King said he was hearing from parents looking for affordable clothing while stores are shut down.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Parents are still in need of clothes for the growing kids during this crisis," King said. "So, we're offering a five for five bag deal."

Customers in need of clothing can go online or call the store and enter the child's size and gender. Employees then pick five tops and five bottoms and leave the bag outside the store for contactless pick up.

King said employees can also help customers with other items in the store if needed. Thrift2Gift supports nonprofits with each item sold.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcarywake countyreligioncoronavirusshoppingwake county newsnonprofitsales
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News