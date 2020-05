Cary nonprofit Thrift2Gift offering $5 bag of children's clothing to help parents during COVID-19 crisis

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christian based nonprofit Thrift2Gift in Cary has gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.Store owner George King said he was hearing from parents looking for affordable clothing while stores are shut down."Parents are still in need of clothes for the growing kids during this crisis," King said. "So, we're offering a five for five bag deal ."Customers in need of clothing can go online or call the store and enter the child's size and gender. Employees then pick five tops and five bottoms and leave the bag outside the store for contactless pick up.King said employees can also help customers with other items in the store if needed. Thrift2Gift supports nonprofits with each item sold.