Zoo made famous by 'Tiger King' docu-series closes to the public

WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma -- The Oklahoma zoo made famous by the viral Netflix docu-series "Tiger King" is officially closed to the public.

Current owner, Jeff Lowe, made the announcement on the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park's Facebook page Tuesday.

The USDA allegedly suspended Lowe's animal exhibition license after an inspection found multiple violations involving the animals.

In the post, Lowe disputed the suspension claims, saying he voluntarily chose to forfeit his license.

"Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods," Lowe wrote in the post.

"Tiger King" famously documented Lowe's takeover of the exotic animal park from previous owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years for murder-for-hire and wildlife violations in January of this year.

For those who aren't up to speed, here's a "Tiger King" primer: Carole Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Tiger King, the documentary, is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves guns, younger men, and big cats.



"Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies," Lowe wrote in the Facebook post.

Construction on a new, larger zoo was also documented in the viral series.

Lowe provided an update in his post that the new zoo will be used as a private film set for future "Tiger King" projects for the foreseeable future.

The future of big cats featured hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" is now uncertain during the coronavirus crisis.
