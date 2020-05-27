TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested in Texas on drug charges

Two TikTok stars from Los Angeles, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler, were arrested in Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Two Los Angeles TikTok stars are facing drug charges after they were arrested during a cross-country road trip.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Hall and 19-year-old Jaden Hossler on Monday outside Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.

Both were charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Hossler was also charged with possession of less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a felony.

The two were released after posting bail.

The duo have a combined 13 million followers on the app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasarrestdrug arrestsocial media
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
Fort Bragg soldier goes missing at Outer Banks campsite
NC Attorney General warns of scammers posing as contact tracers
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
Raleigh residents react to racially charged Central Park exchange
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Show More
Bicycles become harder to find as demand remains high
Search on after inmate escapes from Wake Correctional Center
No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Durham bar owner selling cocktail infuser kits for 'fighting chance'
More TOP STORIES News