TIME Magazine names 15-year-old scientist as first-ever Kid of the Year

Every year, TIME Magazine reveals its person of the year. While we're still waiting on that, the magazine revealed its first-ever Kid of the Year.

This year, TIME recognized extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Among them is 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao.

Rao was selected from thousands of nominees and according to TIME, exceptional leadership is what made her stand out.

The brilliant young scientist is from Colorado and uses technology to help solve issues she is passionate about, like Opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

"Don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you," Rao told TIME.

Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of TIME Magazine.
