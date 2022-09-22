DOT to officially map out US time zones, daylight saving time; acknowledges no accurate map exists

It is easy to check your local time, but the government says it may be harder to find a map with the correct times across the U.S.

The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation reported Thursday that the department does not have a single map that accurately shows the nation's time zones and each local observance of daylight saving time, CNN reported.

The DOT handles keeping up with the clock because time is important to travel.

However, investigators found several sources of time information on the DOT's own website contained errors. For instance, the IG shared the original five time zones have expanded to nine.

Federal transportation officials are now working to create a map. They want it to accurately show the boundaries of local daylight saving times nationwide.

The IG says the issue came to light after the U.S. Senate passed legislation this year making daylight saving time permanent.