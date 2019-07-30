GILROY, Calif. -- Police say a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
RELATED: What we know about the 3 victims killed in Gilroy
Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were killed in the attack.
Watch the video above for a timeline of how the shooting unfolded.
RELATED: What we know about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect
Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Timeline of events as they unfolded
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More