RALEIGH (WTVD) --Fellow officers rushed to the aid of a Raleigh police officer who was shot during an investigation Wednesday night.
Raleigh Police Department identified C.D. Ainsworth as the officer who was injured. He is out of surgery at WakeMed, but a spokesperson with the Raleigh Police Protective Association said Ainsworth remains in "a very serious situation."
Below is the timeline of events that Raleigh Police Department sources say happened Wednesday night:
- Cedric Kearney and Sherry Richmond rob a man of his car and wallet
- Around 8:30 p.m., Raleigh Police Department gets a call about a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard
- Ainsworth and a second officer arrive at the apartment complex and pull over the suspicious vehicle
- Antonio Fletcher surrenders to officers without incident
- Kearney opens fire on the officers and runs off
- Reinforcement of officers arrive; they lift Ainsworth into a vehicle and drive him away from the scene, safely meeting up with an ambulance to take Ainsworth to WakeMed where he undergoes surgery
- Officers locate Kearney in a shed on Wendy Lane and use stun grenades to help bring him into custody safely
- Early Thursday moring Ainsworth comes out of surgery
