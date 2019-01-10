Timeline: What happened the night Raleigh police officer Ainsworth was shot

EMBED </>More Videos

What we know about the men charged in connection to the shooting of Officer C.D. Ainsworth.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Fellow officers rushed to the aid of a Raleigh police officer who was shot during an investigation Wednesday night.

Raleigh Police Department identified C.D. Ainsworth as the officer who was injured. He is out of surgery at WakeMed, but a spokesperson with the Raleigh Police Protective Association said Ainsworth remains in "a very serious situation."

Below is the timeline of events that Raleigh Police Department sources say happened Wednesday night:

  • Cedric Kearney and Sherry Richmond rob a man of his car and wallet
  • Around 8:30 p.m., Raleigh Police Department gets a call about a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard
  • Ainsworth and a second officer arrive at the apartment complex and pull over the suspicious vehicle
  • Antonio Fletcher surrenders to officers without incident
  • Kearney opens fire on the officers and runs off

  • Reinforcement of officers arrive; they lift Ainsworth into a vehicle and drive him away from the scene, safely meeting up with an ambulance to take Ainsworth to WakeMed where he undergoes surgery
  • Officers locate Kearney in a shed on Wendy Lane and use stun grenades to help bring him into custody safely
  • Early Thursday moring Ainsworth comes out of surgery


Stay with ABC11 as we continue to gather more details about this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingpolice officer shotraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know: Men charged in connection to Raleigh police officer shooting
Raleigh officer shot Wednesday is NC State graduate
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Chapel Hill firefighter gave obscene material to children, police say
Flu responsible for 16 NC deaths so far this season
Body found in Durham County home after standoff identified
Record number of Wake Co. Animal Center pets find homes over the holidays
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Show More
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Man accused of stealing roommate's lottery ticket worth $10M
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Officials approve SF McDonald's after man brings dead raccoon inside
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
More News