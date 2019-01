Cedric Kearney and Sherry Richmond rob a man of his car and wallet

Around 8:30 p.m., Raleigh Police Department gets a call about a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard

Ainsworth and a second officer arrive at the apartment complex and pull over the suspicious vehicle

Antonio Fletcher surrenders to officers without incident

Kearney opens fire on the officers and runs off

Reinforcement of officers arrive; they lift Ainsworth into a vehicle and drive him away from the scene, safely meeting up with an ambulance to take Ainsworth to WakeMed where he undergoes surgery

Officers locate Kearney in a shed on Wendy Lane and use stun grenades to help bring him into custody safely

Early Thursday moring Ainsworth comes out of surgery

Fellow officers rushed to the aid of a Raleigh police officer who was shot during an investigation Wednesday night.Raleigh Police Department identified C.D. Ainsworth as the officer who was injured . He is out of surgery at WakeMed, but a spokesperson with the Raleigh Police Protective Association said Ainsworth remains in "a very serious situation."