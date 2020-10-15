Durham police search for pickup connected to fatal hit-and-run with 19-year-old pedestrian

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department are searching for the driver of a Chevrolet pickup believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Drive. Officers that arrived on the scene found 19-year-old Timothy Frink dead in a parking lot. Though his death was originally investigated as a homicide, investigators determined he had been hit by a car.

Durham police are searching for a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with North Carolina plate EMJ-6403. Officers said the truck likely has damage to the front and windshield.



Investigators are also trying to find the driver of a white car that may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919)475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
