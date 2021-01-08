NC State trooper dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is mourning a death in their unit from the coronavirus.

First Sergeant Timothy "Lee" Howell died after what was described as a "lengthy battle" with COVID-19 on Thursday. Howell was part of Troop A, serving northeastern North Carolina.

Howell died at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. A Facebook post from the NCSHP said he was supported by his loving family.

The NCSHP asked to keep the Howell family and the Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers. A celebration of Howell's life is planned for the coming days, but specific details have not been released.
