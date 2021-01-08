CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is mourning a death in their unit from the coronavirus.
First Sergeant Timothy "Lee" Howell died after what was described as a "lengthy battle" with COVID-19 on Thursday. Howell was part of Troop A, serving northeastern North Carolina.
Howell died at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. A Facebook post from the NCSHP said he was supported by his loving family.
SEE ALSO | Critically injured North Carolina trooper returns home 84 days after being struck by car near Charlotte
The NCSHP asked to keep the Howell family and the Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers. A celebration of Howell's life is planned for the coming days, but specific details have not been released.
NC State trooper dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News