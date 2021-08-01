Titanic wreckage 'rapidly' deteriorating due to bacteria and salt, researchers say

Bacteria causing rapid deterioration of Titanic wreckage

A new look at the Titanic reveals that the ship is being lost to the sea and is slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria.

Researchers who are studying the sunken vessel say bacteria and salt are causing rapid deterioration of the wreckage.

They say the changes are most notable when you look at the railing on the ship's bow.

The group is planning to re-photograph the wreckage every summer in order to document the decay.
