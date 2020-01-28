DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man who was abducted two years ago remains missing, but his mother still clings to hope for answers in his disappearance.
Charleston Goodman was abducted Jan. 28, 2018, from his home off East Woodcroft Parkway.
Eyewitnesses said several men forced the 26-year-old Goodman into a silver Honda Odyssey.
Durham police have not officially said what may have led up to Goodman's disappearance.
The case is being investigated as a homicide after sources told investigators he may have been killed.
Goodman's mother, Tammie, saw the abduction from her bedroom window.
"I miss my baby so much. I just want him home," a tearful Tammie Goodman told ABC11 "I believe in my gut, in my heart that he is somewhere being held. I don't think he's dead."
Goodman's mother said his 7-year-old daughter gets sick on the anniversary of his disappearance.
The family is asking the community to pause at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to remember the exact time Goodman went missing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Durham Police at (919) 560-4600.
Charleston Goodman: Today marks two years since a Durham father went missing
