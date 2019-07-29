Toddler dies after being left in hot van outside Florida day care

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a van parked outside a day care center in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the scene outside Ceressa's Day Care in Oakland Park, where temperatures reached 91 degrees Monday. Aerial video shows a white van with yellow tarps draped over it. The child has not yet been identified.

WPLG reported the center passed its most recent inspection in April, but was found to be non-compliant in regard to aspects of personnel training during another inspection at the end of last year.

Last week, 1-year-old twins died in New York after they were left inside a hot car by their father. He told police he forgot they were in the backseat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaday carechild deathtoddlerhot caru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Cooper signs bill letting distilleries sell alcohol on site
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
Downtown Fayetteville storefronts sprayed with crude images, profanity
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Show More
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
More TOP STORIES News