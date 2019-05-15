Toddler missing for 3 days in rural Kentucky is found safe

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say 22-month-old Kenneth Neil Howard has been found safe, almost three days after disappearing from his rural Kentucky home.

State police said in a tweet the boy was found just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in Floyd County in the area of a stripe mine. He was taken by emergency medical services to be examined.

News outlets reported earlier that Magoffin County Emergency Management Director Robert Prater said the original search area was a half-mile radius from the home but widened to about 1 mile and included an old, overgrown mining operation.



Magoffin County Search and Rescue Chief Carter Conley said crews were using dogs, ATVs, helicopters and drones with thermal cameras to search the rugged terrain.

Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry said earlier there was no evidence of foul play. The boy's father offered a $5,000 reward for the child's safe return.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckymissing boymissing childrentoddleru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News