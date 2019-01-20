TALLAHASEE, Florida --Police are reviewing body cam info after a toddler walked towards armed officers with her hands up.
A woman and her daughter recorded the video on Thursday, as police say they received a call about a suspected shoplifter having a gun.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
When police located the suspect's pick-up truck, several people came out of the truck - including a toddler.
At the sight of the toddler, the officers lowered their weapons and picked up the little girl.
Police believe the toddler's parents were in the group.