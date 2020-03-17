Sports

Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."



Brady turns 43 in August. His next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January. Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Brady has won four Super Bowl MVPs in nine Super Bowl appearances. Brady is second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradynew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 4 Cumberland Co. detention officers test positive for COVID-19
Stores slowly reopen during Phase 1, some choose to remain closed
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
Some COVID-19 survivors may never fully recover
Some car insurance companies issuing refunds, but is it enough?
Anonymous donor gifts Fayetteville State freshmen with laptops
Show More
Local universities host virtual farewell to Class of 2020
Supporters run 2.23 miles in honor of slain black jogger
Cumberland County Schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
North Carolina fundraiser for mental health goes virtual
More TOP STORIES News