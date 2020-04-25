Society

Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona,' sends typewriter for new pen pal

By Charles Croucher
A young Australian boy named Corona was having a tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that and I get really mad," said Corona DeVries said.

Instead of getting mad, 8-year-old DeVries got writing and picked a very impressive pen pal, reported CNN.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you OK," the young boy said.

RELATED: Tom Hanks shares update from coronavirus self-isolation: 'We're all in this together'

DeVries wrote a letter to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to wish him well after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks replied back and sent him a corona-brand typewriter on it and a typewriter-typed personal thank-you letter.

Corona grew up knowing Tom Hanks as "Woody" from "Toy Story," but after a package arrived on the Gold Coast, he now knows the Oscar winner as he's friend from the letters.

"Yes, there is special because I always feel like I'm famous. He said, I'm a friend of him," DeVries said.

It begins, "Dear friend Corona. You'll let him made my wife and I feel so wonderful," and ends, "I thought this typewriter would suit you, ask a grownup how it works and use it to write me back."

"It says my name and Oh my God," DeVries said with excitement.

The letter is signed off with a handwritten note, "P.S. you've got a friend in me."

"Over the moon. I think it was an understatement. He was ecstatic," Corona's dad Kevin said.

Hanks is back in the U.S. where he recently hosted Saturday Night Live from his house showing off his Australian accent and his collection of typewriters - minus that one that is safe in Corona's care.

"And I'm going to write back," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytom hankscoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 8,052 COVID-19 cases in NC as US cases pass 905,000
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
Woman killed in late-night Fayetteville double shooting
NC self-employed able to apply for unemployment assistance
Paratroopers stay fit, amid gyms being closed
Neuse inmate describes COVID-19 outbreak inside prison
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Show More
Wake Co. non-profit running out of funding to feed the hungry
Pick up local beers at Brewgaloo 'a go-go' event this weekend
Fayetteville funeral home adjusts to social distancing guidelines
Creative ways to celebrate milestones while social distancing
2 charged in cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later
More TOP STORIES News