Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity

The group uses the tools to build homes for families in need all across the Sandhills.
Incredibly, this is the second time this year the group's tools have been stolen. The most recently stolen tools were actually donated after the first set were stolen.
Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity is now asking for donations to their tool fund. Click here to donate.
The group needs $10,000 so it can get back to fulfilling its mission of providing safe and secure homes for families in need and veterans throughout the Sandhills.