Top 10 strangest things confiscated at TSA checkpoints

EMBED </>More Videos

TSA is revealing the top ten most unusual items confiscated at airport security screening checkpoints in 2018.

By
The Transportation Security Administration is revealing the top ten most unusual items confiscated at airport security screening checkpoints in 2018.

The agency posted a video on Twitter with photos and humorous captions.
10. Hatchet with skull on the blade

"We understand about being prepared for the zombie apocalypse, but that's what checked baggage is for."

9. Fishing Spear

"Unless you're Aquaman, you don't need this on your flight. And if you're Aquaman, you don't need the flight."

8. Switchblade with four long blades

7. Snakes hidden inside a bag - concealed in a personal computer tower

"Snakes on a plane. We all know how that ended."

6. Butcher knife hidden in a baby carrier

"Dear Chucky, please come back to the checkpoint. You forgot your baby carrier."

5. Simulated dynamite strapped to a clock radio

4. Hand grenades painted as tuxedos

3. Giant oversized scissors

2. Vintage mortar shell

1. Freddy Krueger glove from the "Nightmare on Elm Street"

"It's safe to sleep on Elm Street again."

The TSA also revealed it confiscated 4,239 guns from carry-on bags in 2018, which is a seven percent increase from 2017.

Officers detected the guns at 249 airports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
TSAsecuritygunsu.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News