Bad beer on purpose: Brewery creates 'Torched Earth Ale' to highlight how climate change will affect beer taste

New Belgium Brewing released a new beer that tastes bad to illustrate how climate change could affect the beer industry.

The Colorado-based brewery said 'Torched Earth Ale' is made with low-quality ingredients that brewers may be forced to use in the future.

For example, instead of fresh hops, the beer is made with hop extracts and dandelions.

New Belgium said it wanted to make the point that climate change affects beer lovers everywhere.

Last year, Fat Tire became America's first certified carbon neutral beer.

