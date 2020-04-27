Business

Torero's restaurant in Durham to reopen for takeout Wednesday more than a year since gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In trying times for the restaurant industry, a Durham Mexican restaurant is reopening after no shortage of adversity.

With a hard road behind them and challenging times ahead, Torero's restaurant in Durham is opening for takeout service on Wednesday. Torero's was damaged in the April 2019 gas explosion that killed two people and brought down several buildings in Durham's Brightleaf Square district. It has been closed since then.

"We are very excited to reopen and start serving customers again," said Co-owner Emmanuel Martinez said. "We thought a lot about what measures to put in place to keep our customers and ourselves safe during this pandemic."

Customers can pick up their order curbside at the restaurant's Duke Street entrance or come in the restaurant to pick up their order.

Kaffeinate coffee shop owner Kong Lee and Jay Rambeaut, a first responder with Dominion Energy, died in the explosion. The building that hosts Torero's had windows blown out and a wooden panel was damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamcentral durhambusinessmexicanrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Georgia reopening dine-in restaurants Monday
Woman startled by crowded flight to North Carolina
2 children killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Durham
Dale Earnhardt race car to be auctioned for coronavirus relief
CA city official resigns after tossing cat during zoom meeting
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial
Show More
El Paso shooting victim dies months after attack
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
Local DJ hosts virtual parties to raise money for those struggling
Award shop in Cary pivots to produce protective face shields
More TOP STORIES News