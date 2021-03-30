Society

WATCH: Durham kindergarten students call out Tour de France for not allowing women to ride

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Women can do anything men can do." "Women can ride." "Women are tough."

A group of kindergarteners at Duke School in Durham are getting attention for their response to a school project.

The class was investigating professional cycling as part of their Bike Project when they learned something that didn't sit right with them: Women are not allowed to ride in the Tour de France.

The class decided they needed to use their voices to help right what they see as an inequality.

Watch the students' video below:



Their video caught the eye of a cycling group called Fighting for Equality. The group thanked the students for their support and passion for equal opportunity for all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcyclingeducationwomen's history monthequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Officials release photo of car linked to deadly Lumberton road rage shooting
LATEST: Can vaccinated people still spread COVID-19?
Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing
George Floyd's NC family react to Chauvin's murder trial
Search underway for man who ran from Orange County crash, chase
2 hurt in Dunn drive-by shooting, police say
Show More
Some NC unemployed blame ID system for going weeks without benefits
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Wake Tech collaboration aims to increase minority women in STEM careers
Life after COVID vaccine put to test in new UNC-Chapel Hill study
Parking spaces become outdoor seating for Apex restaurants
More TOP STORIES News