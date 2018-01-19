Tow truck driver killed in Durham crash

A tow truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in east Durham on North Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road.The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. when a rollback wrecker driven by Danny Ray Mangum, 57, of Durham ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.Mangum had a Ford Explorer on the back of the wrecker at the time, and the rear chain securing the Explorer broke free and the Explorer crashed into the cab of the wrecker truck. Durham Police said.Mangum was pronounced dead at the scene.The roadway was free of ice and snow when the accident happened, according to investigators.Investigators are looking into the possibility that a medical issue may have caused the crash.The wrecker truck was owned by American Eagle Towing of Durham.The incident remains under investigation.