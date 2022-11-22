Celebrate the joy of giving with Disney's new animated short and the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

NEW YORK -- To mark the 2022 holiday season, Disney has launched the final installment of the "From Our Family to Yours" Christmas campaign which celebrates the joy of giving and helps raise awareness for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. "Being part of this campaign truly is magical, it feels very surreal, '' said Jessica Darrow. "To be asked to have my voice be alongside another Disney animation is always mind-blowing."

"The Gift" is a three-minute animated short about a blended family as they prepare for the festive period and the arrival of a new family member. "The youngest daughter, Ella, is afraid of becoming a new sister," Darrow said. "The song that I sing, 'A Little More, which is the background track for the advert, is essentially like the inner voice and inner monologue of Ella."

As the final part of a trilogy celebration, Disney is encouraging fans to join in the annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, which supports the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive continues the company's 75-year tradition of helping Toys for Tots deliver toys, hope, and joy to children in need during the holiday season. Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by purchasing a toy to donate online at shopDisney now through December 24, 2022, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a Disney store or Disney store outlet location,the Downtown Disney District at DisneylandResort, or Disney Springs at Walt Disney WorldResort, now through December 12, 2022.