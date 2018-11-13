ABC11 TOGETHER

Toys for Tots need ramps up as Hurricane Florence cleanup continues

The need in the Sandhills is even greater this year because of Hurricane Florence.

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hurricane Florence is threatening to be the Grinch for some local families this Christmas. Toys for Tots in Cumberland County is partnering with Robeson County this year because more families are in need of toys this holiday season.

"Thanksgiving is next week. I honestly have no idea where we're going to eat dinner at right now. Christmas is six Saturdays away I think it is," said Spring Lake resident Cassidy McCoy. "With the holidays, everyday life, gas, food, the necessities. It's just hard."

McCoy is one of many still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Florence. She told ABC11 that she hasn't had time to think about the holidays or prepare.



She's spent time and money gutting her home. In fact, she's unsure how she'll make Christmas possible for her 10-year-old.

"We're going to make an effort to cover as many families and children down there," said Toys for Tots organizer Don Bennett. "Anything related to education and STEM, physical activity like basketball, roller skates and bicycles. We do want to get children physically active."

If your home was damaged by the hurricane, you can still sign up. All you need is a FEMA number or insurance paperwork that shows your home was damaged.
