WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Help deliver joy to kids through The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive supports Toys for Tots and local kids in need

WTVD logo
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 2:28AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Donate a new, unwrapped toy to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots!

For 75 years, the Walt Disney Company has supported the Toys for Tots program to bring comfort, happiness, and inspiration to children in need during the holiday season.

ABC11 invites you to join us as we continue this tradition through Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive.

On Tuesday, November 29, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in front of our Raleigh Eyewitness News Center from 11 am - 4:30 pm. The studio is located at 319 Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh.

US Marine Corps Reserve members will be on hand to accept your donation.

Can't make it downtown? You can also give a cash donation by clicking here.

The relationship between Disney and Toys for Tots dates back to the program's beginnings when Walt Disney and his studio artists personally designed the Toys for Tots train logo that is still in use today.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots and volunteers have distributed nearly 630 million toys to over 280 million children!

Please join us as we help deliver hope to kids and their families this holiday season.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
ABC11 TOGETHER