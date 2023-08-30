Idalia slams Florida as Category 1 hurricane; 1st storm-related death reported: LIVE COVERAGE

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, the National Weather Service said.
The hurricane, which has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, is forecast to move into Georgia and the Carolinas later Wednesday and early Thursday.
- Idalia down to Category 1
- 1st storm-related death reported
- Idalia moving just inland from Florida's Big Bend coast
- Idalia makes landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 3 hurricane
Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Idalia's path
Over 286,000 without power in Florida
Aug 30, 11:12 AM EDT
More than 286,000 customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia hammers the state.
Idalia weakens to Category 1
Aug 30, 10:57 AM EDT
Idalia has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds hours after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3.
High water levels are ongoing along Florida's Gulf Coast as Idalia's center crosses into southern Georgia.
40-foot trees snap in half
Aug 30, 10:47 AM EDT
Libby Greg captured on camera the moment 40-foot trees snapped in half in her yard in Perry, Florida, in the Big Bend region.
One of the trees fell on the house and her child screamed out. But the family is safe, Greg told ABC News.
1st storm-related death reported
Aug 30, 10:25 AM EDT
A person was killed while driving in Florida during Hurricane Idalia, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The driver suffered fatal injuries after losing control on Saint Joe Road in Pasco County and colliding with a tree, FHP said in a statement.
The person's identity has not been released.
-Alex Meier, ABC Owned TV Stations
Nearly 900 flights canceled
Aug 30, 10:05 AM EDT
Airlines have canceled at least 898 flights as Hurricane Idalia strikes Florida.
Tampa, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Orlando are the airports seeing the biggest impacts.
Supermoon could team up with Hurricane Idalia to raise tides higher
Aug 30, 10:00 AM EDT
A rare blue supermoon could be playing a role in worsening the impact of Hurricane Idalia as the storm lashes Florida's west coast.
While a supermoon can make for a spectacular backdrop in photos of landmarks around the world, its intensified gravitational pull also makes tides higher.
"I would say the timing is pretty bad for this one," said Brian Haines, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Charleston, South Carolina.
-Jeff Martin, The Associated Press
Over 245,000 without power in Florida
Aug 30, 9:28 AM EDT
More than 245,000 customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia hammers the state.
Idalia down to Category 2
Aug 30, 9:10 AM EDT
Hurricane Idalia, which is pummeling Florida, has weakened from a Category 3 to a Category 2 following landfall Wednesday morning.
Meteorologists are still warning of "catastrophic" storm surge along Florida's Big Bend coast.
Wind gusts up to 85 mph in Florida
Aug 30, 8:44 AM EDT
Wind gusts up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in parts of Florida on Wednesday morning after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm.
As of 8:37 a.m. ET, there were 85 mph gusts in Perry and Bucell Junction, 81 mph in Horseshoe Beach, 73 mph in Mayo and 67 mph in Sarasota.
-ABC News' Max Golembo
Over 160,000 customers without power in Florida
Aug 30, 8:25 AM EDT
More than 160,000 customers were without power in Florida on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Sunshine State.
As of 8:12 a.m. ET, about a half hour after landfall, there were 161,326 Florida customers without power, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.
Idalia moving just inland from Florida's Big Bend coast
Aug 30, 8:14 AM EDT
Minutes after making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, the eye of Hurricane Idalia was moving just inland from the coast with maximum sustained wind speeds at 120 miles per hour, according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.
As of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the storm was moving northeast at 18 mph and its eye was located about 10 miles southeast of Perry, the National Weather Service said.
-ABC News' Max Golembo
