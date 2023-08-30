Idalia slams Florida as Category 1 hurricane; 1st storm-related death reported: LIVE COVERAGE

Landfall occurred at around 7:45 a.m. ET near Keaton Beach, Florida.

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, the National Weather Service said.

The hurricane, which has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, is forecast to move into Georgia and the Carolinas later Wednesday and early Thursday.

This satellite image taken at 8:30 a.m. EDT shows Hurricane Idalia over Florida. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Over 286,000 without power in Florida

Aug 30, 11:12 AM EDT

More than 286,000 customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia hammers the state.

Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept., remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from winds associated with Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Idalia weakens to Category 1

Aug 30, 10:57 AM EDT

Idalia has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds hours after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3.

High water levels are ongoing along Florida's Gulf Coast as Idalia's center crosses into southern Georgia.

40-foot trees snap in half

Aug 30, 10:47 AM EDT

Libby Greg captured on camera the moment 40-foot trees snapped in half in her yard in Perry, Florida, in the Big Bend region.

One of the trees fell on the house and her child screamed out. But the family is safe, Greg told ABC News.

1st storm-related death reported

Aug 30, 10:25 AM EDT

A person was killed while driving in Florida during Hurricane Idalia, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The driver suffered fatal injuries after losing control on Saint Joe Road in Pasco County and colliding with a tree, FHP said in a statement.

The person's identity has not been released.

-Alex Meier, ABC Owned TV Stations

Nearly 900 flights canceled

Aug 30, 10:05 AM EDT

Airlines have canceled at least 898 flights as Hurricane Idalia strikes Florida.

Tampa, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Orlando are the airports seeing the biggest impacts.

Ken Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding his apartment complex on Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Supermoon could team up with Hurricane Idalia to raise tides higher

Aug 30, 10:00 AM EDT

A rare blue supermoon could be playing a role in worsening the impact of Hurricane Idalia as the storm lashes Florida's west coast.

While a supermoon can make for a spectacular backdrop in photos of landmarks around the world, its intensified gravitational pull also makes tides higher.

"I would say the timing is pretty bad for this one," said Brian Haines, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge on Aug. 30, 2023.

-Jeff Martin, The Associated Press

Over 245,000 without power in Florida

Aug 30, 9:28 AM EDT

More than 245,000 customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia hammers the state.

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Idalia down to Category 2

Aug 30, 9:10 AM EDT

Hurricane Idalia, which is pummeling Florida, has weakened from a Category 3 to a Category 2 following landfall Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists are still warning of "catastrophic" storm surge along Florida's Big Bend coast.

Wind gusts up to 85 mph in Florida

Aug 30, 8:44 AM EDT

Wind gusts up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in parts of Florida on Wednesday morning after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

As of 8:37 a.m. ET, there were 85 mph gusts in Perry and Bucell Junction, 81 mph in Horseshoe Beach, 73 mph in Mayo and 67 mph in Sarasota.

Hurricane Idalia rainfall through Thursday.

-ABC News' Max Golembo

Over 160,000 customers without power in Florida

Aug 30, 8:25 AM EDT

More than 160,000 customers were without power in Florida on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Sunshine State.

As of 8:12 a.m. ET, about a half hour after landfall, there were 161,326 Florida customers without power, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.

Idalia moving just inland from Florida's Big Bend coast

Aug 30, 8:14 AM EDT

Minutes after making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, the eye of Hurricane Idalia was moving just inland from the coast with maximum sustained wind speeds at 120 miles per hour, according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the storm was moving northeast at 18 mph and its eye was located about 10 miles southeast of Perry, the National Weather Service said.

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Aug. 30, 2023.

-ABC News' Max Golembo

Aug 30, 7:50 AM EDT

Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds near 125 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm touched down near Keaton Beach at around 7:45 a.m. ET.

-ABC News' Max Golembo