The Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed into a work zone on I-95 in Robeson County Wednesday morning.Three workers were injured.Troopers told ABC11 the truck hit a median cable before hitting two workers in a trench.Crews airlifted one of the workers and the driver to the hospital in Wilmington.Both are in critical condition.The third worker was taken to the hospital in Lumberton.Troopers said a medical condition led to the crash.