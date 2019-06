Tractor-trailer driver arrested after Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers arrested a man in connection with Saturday's hit-and-run Officers said 31-year-old Christopher Walker, of Connecticut, was crossing the highway on South Miami Boulevard when he was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old William Swain.Witnesses said the victim darted into traffic before being hit. They also said the truck stopped a short distance later before continuing on.Swain turned himself in on Wednesday morning.He was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury; he was booked under $5,000 bond.Walker is recovering from his injuries.